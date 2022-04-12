A luxury Rochester apartment building has been sold

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Berkman has been sold.
Kayne Anderson Real Estate says it has sold the 350-unit building across from the Mayo Clinic St. Marys Campus to CBRE Investment Management.
Kayne Anderson Real Estate says The Berkman offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with six walk-up townhomes. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a rooftop entertainment lounge, a rooftop pet lawn and spa, an outdoor pool with a sundeck, a clubroom, a sports suite with a golf simulator, a library with private studies, a fireplace-equipped television lounge, and a fitness center. The property also includes 23,494 square feet of commercial space.
Benjamin Green, Managing Director, Residential Transactions, at CBRE Investment Management, says "The Berkman represented an opportunity to invest in a top-of-the-line residential asset that features a rare level of amenities and benefits for Downtown Rochester residents. We believe that this asset's proximity to the area's elite base of education, research, and world-renowned medical institutions, combined with strong demographic fundamentals, will position this property as a quality asset that will capitalize on durable demand from 'Eds and Meds'."