A luxury Rochester apartment building has been sold

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 113 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA HAMILTON WEBSTER IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN HANCOCK HUMBOLDT KOSSUTH WINNEBAGO WORTH WRIGHT IN NORTHWEST IOWA EMMET PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA CALHOUN CARROLL CRAWFORD GREENE SAC THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONA, BELMOND, BRITT, CARROLL, CLARION, CLEAR LAKE, DENISON, EAGLE GROVE, EARLY, EMMETSBURG, ESTHERVILLE, FONDA, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GILMORE CITY, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAURENS, MANLY, MANSON, MASON CITY, NORTHWOOD, ODEBOLT, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY, SCHALLER, WALL LAKE, AND WEBSTER CITY. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SEVERAL TORNADOES AND A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY. WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY. WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.