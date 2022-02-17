7.5 pounds of cocaine, more than $55K in cash found in Rochester narcotics search

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 7 pounds of cocaine and $55,000 in cash was found during a knock-and-announce search warrant this week in Rochester.
The sheriff’s office said it happened in the 3700 block of Kenosha Dr. NW. on Monday.
A man, later identified as Roberto Torres Nieves, 32, of Rochester, was in the home and didn’t follow instructions. Authorities breached the door and located a firearm, the cash and drugs.
He’s facing first-degree drug charges for sales and and possession of drugs and may be involved in gun trafficking.