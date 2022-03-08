$45K in damage after chimney fire at Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A single-family home suffered around $45,000 in damage after a chimney fire on Monday.
The Rochester Fire Department said it happened at 8:49 a.m. at 6416 W. River Rd. when first responders saw smoke in the attic and flames coming from the chimney.
The majority of the damage sustained was to the fire place system and the wall.
“Access was made through the wall and a hose line was deployed to complete fire extinguishment. Crews proceeded to overhaul the drywall surrounding the fire place and the ceiling to ensure there was no extension or rekindle.” the fire department said.