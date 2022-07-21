4 police officers assaulted, 4 arrested in incidents Wednesday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Four people were arrested and multiple officers were injured in two incidents on Wednesday in Rochester.
The first incident occurred at the Salvation Army after a report of a subject being aggressive with staff. The person allegedly smashed a mug on the head of a worker.
After police arrived, the suspect, Mahamed Abikar, 29, of Rochester, kicked an officer in the stomach before he was taken into custody.
The second incident occurred just before 9 p.m. when police responded to an active fight involving a dozen people at Edgewood Apartments.
Police said Deshon Wade, 24, of Rochester, refused to let officers in while a physical fight was occurring between a male and a female.
The ensuing fight resulted in a female officer being punched which resulted in bruising and redness on her face along with a bloody nose. Another officer was head-butted and a third was cut on the hand.
Tarica Nichols-Jones, 27, of Rochester, Jahmaul Earthman, 18, of Rochester, and Wade were all arrested for assaulting police.
A 17-year-old female suffered a broken leg during the fight.