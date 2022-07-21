 Skip to main content
4 police officers assaulted, 4 arrested in incidents Wednesday in Rochester

  Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Four people were arrested and multiple officers were injured in two incidents on Wednesday in Rochester.

The first incident occurred at the Salvation Army after a report of a subject being aggressive with staff. The person allegedly smashed a mug on the head of a worker. 

After police arrived, the suspect, Mahamed Abikar, 29, of Rochester, kicked an officer in the stomach before he was taken into custody.

The second incident occurred just before 9 p.m. when police responded to an active fight involving a dozen people at Edgewood Apartments.

Police said Deshon Wade, 24, of Rochester, refused to let officers in while a physical fight was occurring between a male and a female. 

The ensuing fight resulted in a female officer being punched which resulted in bruising and redness on her face along with a bloody nose. Another officer was head-butted and a third was cut on the hand. 

Tarica Nichols-Jones, 27, of Rochester, Jahmaul Earthman, 18, of Rochester, and Wade were all arrested for assaulting police.

A 17-year-old female suffered a broken leg during the fight.

 

