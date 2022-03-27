3G shutdown can impact fire alarms

KIMT NEWS 3.- As companies including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon shut down 3G networks this year, the Rochester Fire Department wants you to know that this could impact your fire alarm.
According to RFD, any fire alarm using 3G network technology will not work after the company shuts down the network.
Many fire alarms rely on cellular networks to report emergencies to fire departments.
Rochester Fire Department encourages you to upgrade to 4G LTE networks so you can still get the help during emergencies.
RFD Captain Ben Davis is concerned about the 3G shutdown.
"If people are expecting that that's how they're gonna notify someone during an emergency and it doesn't work when they need it, that's a problem," explains Davis. "So just trying to make everyone aware that their systems are compatible and that their fire alarms are transmitting alarms when their suppose to. If they need to call 911, they have the proper cell phone that can do that."
According to Fire Equipment Incorporated people using a 3G network won't need a new fire alarm system but a new cellular communicator.