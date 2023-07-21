36,000 pills laced with fentanyl seized in major Rochester drug bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around 36,000 counterfeit M30 Oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl were seized in a large-scale drug bust.
The investigation began when information was obtained about M30 pills coming to Rochester from the Phoenix area.
On July 15, a traffic stop was conducted on I-35 north of I-90 and a fake ID card, a loaded gun, 80 rounds of ammunition, cocaine, marijuana and counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl were found.
On July 18, search warrants were served in northwest and southeast Rochester. In the 2800 block of Riverwood Ln NW, more than seven pounds of the pills were found. Each of the pills had the potential to cause a deadly overdose, police said.
Jon Michael Ask, 46, of Rochester, has been arrested for first-degree sales and possession of narcotics.
Additional arrests are expected.