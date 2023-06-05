3 men arrested after robbery near Rochester's Silver Lake Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three people were arrested following a violent robbery on Saturday morning.
Police said a 24-year-old victim from Oronoco was walking near 7th St. near the Silver Lake Park Pavilion when three men approached.
The victim knew one of the men and he was assaulted after two of them started yelling at the victim to hand over his wallet.
The victim was punched and choked and was eventually treated by EMTs.
The three men, Munasar Mohamed, 20, of Rochester, Mohamed Mohamed, 22, of Stewartville, and Keith Mendoza, 24, of Rochester, were all arrested after they were found on 7th St. near the bridge.
The Mohameds are facing charges of robbery, fifth-degree assault and possession of stolen property. Mendoza is facing charges of aiding an offender and fifth-degree assault.