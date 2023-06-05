3 men arrested after robbery near Rochester's Silver Lake Park

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will
continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today
due to very light winds. Another band of smoke is also moving into
the state off Lake Superior. Air quality will continue to be poor
today across east central and southeast Minnesota, with the heaviest
smoke expected to be near Rochester and Winona. Air quality should
improve Tuesday afternoon. Fine particle levels are expected to reach
the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered
unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area
includes Rochester and Winona. In the red area, everyone should avoid
prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

3 men arrested after robbery near Rochester's Silver Lake Park

Mendoza, Mohamed and Mohamed

Keith Mendoza, left, Munasar Mohamed, middle, and Mohamed Mohamed.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three people were arrested following a violent robbery on Saturday morning.

Police said a 24-year-old victim from Oronoco was walking near 7th St. near the Silver Lake Park Pavilion when three men approached.

The victim knew one of the men and he was assaulted after two of them started yelling at the victim to hand over his wallet.

The victim was punched and choked and was eventually treated by EMTs.

The three men, Munasar Mohamed, 20, of Rochester, Mohamed Mohamed, 22, of Stewartville, and Keith Mendoza, 24, of Rochester, were all arrested after they were found on 7th St. near the bridge.

The Mohameds are facing charges of robbery, fifth-degree assault and possession of stolen property. Mendoza is facing charges of aiding an offender and fifth-degree assault.