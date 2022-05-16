3 female juveniles arrested for breaking into Rochester smoke shop

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Three female juveniles were arrested early Monday for allegedly burglarizing Silver Lake Smoke Shop.
Authorities were called at 1:28 a.m. to 1621 N. Broadway Ave. and found a rock was used to break into the business.
Officers were able to locate a vehicle and a traffic stop occurred by Hy-Vee on 37th St.
The three juveniles, 15, 15 and 16, were released to their parents after they could not find a juvenile detention center to take them.
The stolen property from the smoke ship was $1,137.50.