2 more arrests made in connection to Rochester shootings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two more arrests have been made concerning a June drive-by shooting.
While police were holding a press conference Thursday afternoon, two search warrants were executed leading to three arrests with two being connected to shootings.
Kacey Kamara, 30, of Rochester, and Larry Jackson, 37, of Rochester, were both taken into custody.
Police said Kamara was taken into custody in the 400 block of 31st St. NW and a 9mm handgun were found. He’s facing charges of 2nd-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jackson was taken into custody in the 1900 block of Spruce Meadows Dr. SW and he was seen leaving the residence.
Three guns, fentanyl and methamphetamine were located, and he’s facing charges of second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
A 48-year-old female, Mariah Slawson, was arrested and is facing multiple drug crimes.