2 given Narcan after more overdoses reported in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The recent rash of overdoses continued in Rochester with two individuals needing to be revived.

One happened on Wednesday night after a call was received about a man overdosing behind the Guest House Hotel.

The 31-year-old man was found in a homeless encampment on the west side of Famous Dave’s and was given Narcan before being taken to St. Marys.

The second happened on Thursday morning when a woman gave her friend two doses of Narcan. It happened at W. Mayo Park behind the amphitheater, and the 24-year-old man refused medical help after he was located.