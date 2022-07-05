 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Much of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

2 charged with attempted murder, 3 others arrested after execution of Rochester search warrant

Mole Wade

Mole Wade/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center. 

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Multiple arrests were made stemming from a search warrant executed Friday following a shooting that happened May 2.

Police said five people were arrested and seven firearms - one which was stolen and two ghost guns - were seized at 11th St. and 5th Ave. SE.

The search led to the arrest of the following:

  • Demonte Simmons for felony aiding and offender and weapons charges.

  • Mole Wade for 1st-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, and second-degree attempted murder.

  • Milton Smith for drug and weapons charges.

  • Jahmaul Earthman for drug and felony stolen property charges

  • A 16-year-old for 1st-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, and second-degree attempted murder.

Blue pills, methamphetamine, marijuana and counterfeit money were also found during the search.

 

