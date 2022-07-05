2 charged with attempted murder, 3 others arrested after execution of Rochester search warrant

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Multiple arrests were made stemming from a search warrant executed Friday following a shooting that happened May 2.
Police said five people were arrested and seven firearms - one which was stolen and two ghost guns - were seized at 11th St. and 5th Ave. SE.
The search led to the arrest of the following:
Demonte Simmons for felony aiding and offender and weapons charges.
Mole Wade for 1st-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, and second-degree attempted murder.
Milton Smith for drug and weapons charges.
Jahmaul Earthman for drug and felony stolen property charges
A 16-year-old for 1st-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, and second-degree attempted murder.
Blue pills, methamphetamine, marijuana and counterfeit money were also found during the search.