2 brothers facing robbery charges after incident at Rochester hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two brothers are in custody for robbery after they allegedly pushed down a woman before stealing some of her belongings.
Police said it happened Monday night at the Marriott hotel after a woman, 36, reported she was robbed.
She said two males approached her and told her they needed a ride before they pushed her down and stole her coat and cell phone.
The men, Mohamed Mohamed, 21, of Stewartville, and Munasar Muhamad, 19, of Stewartville, were located in the Galleria and are facing robbery charges.