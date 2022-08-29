2 arrested after multi-county pursuit in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A multi-county pursuit following a burglary call early Saturday resulted in the arrest of two men after they were found hiding in a field.
It began at 1:47 a.m. when two men were seen burglarizing an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Pl. NW.
The two men fled in a Dodge Caravan before they were located a short time later after nearly causing a head-on crash with an officer.
The two, later identified as Kyle Felter, 37, of Oronoco, and Taylor Suchla, 31, of Rochester, fled from Olmsted County to Dodge County before they crashed in Byron in the 1000 block of Frontier Rd. SE.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the men using a drone and they were taken into custody.
Charges stemming from the incident include second-degree burglary, fleeing in a motor vehicle and on foot, possession of burglary tools and reckless driving.