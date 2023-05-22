2 arrested after men fired shots at each other at Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two men are facing charges for firing shots at one another Friday afternoon in a Rochester neighborhood.
The shooting report came in at 4:13 p.m. from 1990 Ashland Dr. NW. following an altercation surrounding property.
Michael King, 23, of Rochester, and Joshua Adams, 27, of Rochester, are each facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Adams, who was arrested at the apartments, is also charged with possession of stolen property.
King was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the area of 19th St. and Valleyhigh Dr.