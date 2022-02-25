10 hurt - 7 children - in chain-reaction crash involving school bus on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three adults and seven children were hurt in a chain reaction crash involving a car, and SUV, and school bus.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened a little after 9 am Friday on southbound Highway 52 in Rochester. A car driven by Deborah Ann Guy, 67 of Rochester, went out of control near the Civic Center Drive exit. The State patrol says Guy’s car slid into a school bus driven by Jeffrey Charles Vilen, 68 of Zumbro Falls.
Guy then crashed into the SUV driven by Jolene Marie Underdahl, 32 of Zumbro Falls. They were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.
Non-life threatening injuries were suffered by Guy, Underdahl, and a passenger in Guy’s car, Richard Thomas Wegman, 75 of Rochester. The children on the school bus were checked at the scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and seven suffered minor injuries.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident. The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered when it occurred.