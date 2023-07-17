1 woman dead, many others given Narcan after several overdoses around Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One woman died and multiple others had to be revived following a weekend of overdoses around Rochester.
A 39-year-old woman died after she was found in the 600 block of 6th St. SE. on Saturday night. A friend found the woman unresponsive and there were signs of drug use at the scene.
On Friday, two men were found passed out in a Holiday gas station bathroom on 4th St. SE.
A 27-year-old Kasson man voluntarily went to the hospital and said they were using fentanyl. The other man, 35, from Winona, showed signs of an overdose but refused further treatment after he was given Narcan.
Also on Friday, a 20-year-old woman was found in the 500 block of 5th Ave. SE. before a friend injected her with Narcan.