1 with serious head injuries after early-morning crash in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 40-year-old Rochester man was found unresponsive after an early-morning crash.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a one-vehicle crash at 1:38 a.m. near 18th Ave. and Crimson Ridge Dr. NW after a witness saw a vehicle go into the ditch.
The investigation indicated the vehicle went off the road, across a field and crashed into trees.
The driver, Scott Tukua, was found unresponsive and suffered serious head injuries.
He was taken to St. Marys Hospital, and authorities believe the crash was most likely caused by a medical reaction.