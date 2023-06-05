1 teenager dead, others given Narcan after rash of overdoses in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A rash of overdoses, including one that killed a teenager, has the Rochester Police Department warning the public.
RPD said a 17-year-old male was found unresponsive on Sunday morning, and was given Narcan multiple times but the boy eventually died.
Multiple overdoses were reported Friday involving a 22-year-old male found unresponsive at a gas station in NW Rochester and a 24-year-old female found unresponsive at a drug treatment center.
A 33-year-old was found unresponsive on Thursday at a drug treatment center.
RPD works to provide non-arrest pathways to treatment and recovery for individuals struggling with drug addiction. Information about the Police Assisted Recovery Program is available here.