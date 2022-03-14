 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Man, 66, arrested in shooting of Rochester 15-year-old

  • Updated
  • 0
Steven Hart

Steven Hart/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center. 

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 66-year-old man is in custody after a 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening.

Steven Hart, of Rochester, is facing a charge of second-degree assault after calling police following the shooting.

A deputy was in the area for a separate call when they heard the shooting in the area of 6th St. SE. and 3rd Ave.

The victim was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to St. Marys hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they don't believe the two knew each other at all prior to a confrontation that preceded the shooting.

Recommended for you