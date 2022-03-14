Police: Man, 66, arrested in shooting of Rochester 15-year-old

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 66-year-old man is in custody after a 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening.
Steven Hart, of Rochester, is facing a charge of second-degree assault after calling police following the shooting.
A deputy was in the area for a separate call when they heard the shooting in the area of 6th St. SE. and 3rd Ave.
The victim was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to St. Marys hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they don't believe the two knew each other at all prior to a confrontation that preceded the shooting.