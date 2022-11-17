1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead.
The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene.
The Rochester Police Department said it responded to two overdoses recently, one coming Wednesday morning in the 300 block of Elton Hills Dr. NW.
A 20-year-old man was given Narcan and was revived. A second call was received Thursday morning in east Rochester where a 24-year-old man was revived.