1 cited, 1 hospitalized after T-bone crash in Olmsted County

DOVER, Minn. - One person was taken to the hospital and another was cited following a T-bone crash Thursday in Olmsted County.
The sheriff's office said it happened at the intersection of County Rd. 10 and County Rd. 9 at 5:35 p.m.
A vehicle driven by a 26-year-old Wisconsin man didn't stop at the stop sign and crashed into a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old Plainview man. The Plainview man was taken to St. Marys for his injuries.
The Wisconsin man was cited for failure to stop. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.