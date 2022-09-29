1 arrested after Rochester residence hit by gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person has been arrested after a gunshot hit a dryer inside an occupied mobile home.
Police said Thursday that Anthony Lindsey, 31, of Rochester, was in the home next door and was displaying a handgun when it accidentally fired.
He's facing charges of a person ineligible to possess a firearm and reckless discharge.
Police said it happened around 7 p.m. at Oak Terrace Estates when a mobile home was hit with a bullet. There were four people inside at the time and they noticed a dryer starting to smoke. When they pulled it away from the wall, a bullet fell to the floor.