Olmsted County woman sentenced for stolen truck

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen truck means probation for an Olmsted County woman.
Laurissa Ann Bale, 36 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community service.
Bale pleaded guilty in February to felony theft. She was arrested on October 17, 2021, after an investigation that began with a pickup stolen from Days Inn and continued with numerous electrical items damaged and stolen at Leitzen Concrete.
Rochester police say the stolen truck was found parked in the 800 block of Civic Center Drive NW.