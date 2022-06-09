Olmsted County weighs in on 'Hero Pay' as application process begins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- We're now entering the second day Minnesota frontline workers can apply for Hero Pay.
Olmsted County is making sure employees know about the Frontline Worker Pay Program.
Deputy administrator Travis Gransee says it's too early to tell how many employees will be applying for the checks but he does say they're excited to have the opportunity.
Eligible employees have 45 days to apply with the application process expected to stay open through July 22.
Gransee says many employees committed so much time to the COVID-19 response and this is a small way for them to get recognized for all the time, energy and effort they put in to the response.
He said, "The compensation that's being offered certainly won't provide payment hour-for-hour for everything our staff committed to the COVID-19 response but it's certainly an acknowledgement of the extra effort and the time committed to keeping our community safe."
Compensation will range from $750 up to $1,500 depending on how many Minnesotans apply and are accepted.
Payments are scheduled to be received in September.
You can learn more about Hero Pay by clicking here.