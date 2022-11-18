Olmsted County voter turnout hits a remarkable 65%

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Voter turnout from the recent election in Olmsted County has been officially announced, with a rate of 65%.
This impressive turnout means that nearly two-thirds of registered voters in the county cast a ballot this election.
During the last mid-term election in 2018, voter turnout was reported to be slightly over 67%.
There were around 68,440 ballots cast, of which nearly 16,000 were absentee votes.
"When we're looking at absentee voting, it definitely snapped back from the pre-COVID numbers," said Luke Turner, Olmsted County elections manager.
"So, we had a low, 23-24% approximately, absentee turnout," Turner said.
Olmsted County anticipated this result, and notes that the trend of absentee voting turnout has been slightly increasing over time.
When official voter turnouts are finalized by each county in Minnesota, the results are then brought to the Secretary of State's office for review.