Olmsted County unveils 3-phase plan to shelter homeless with COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County says it is ready to deal with homeless people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and need shelter.
The isolation plan was developed with Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota and the Rochester Salvation Army and is in response to the combination of sub-zero temperatures and an influx of COVID-19 cases.
Housing Director Dave Dunn tells KIMT, “We can't have sick people at night when the temperatures are below zero - that's what we can't do as a community. But what we have to have is other alternatives - and collectively we've created those alternatives."
Olmsted County says it’s a three-phase plan:
Phase one (for 0-3 people in isolation)
Three rooms will be available at Olmsted County’s transitional housing facility, located at 105 N. Broadway in Rochester, for people who have tested positive for COVID-19. This procedure has been in place for 18 months.
Phase two (for 4-9 people in isolation)
The Rochester Community Warming Center, located at 200 4th St. SE in Rochester, will operate as a shelter for men and women in the men’s section, and an isolation center in the women’s section for those affected by COVID-19.
Phase three (for 10 or more people in isolation)
If more than nine people need isolation, the Rochester Community Warming Center will transition into an isolation center. Healthy individuals would temporarily transition to the Rochester Salvation Army, located at 20 1st Ave. NE.
“We need to take action to help protect those who are healthy as well as those who have tested positive for COVID-19,” says Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn. “Making sure we have the resources available for some of our most vulnerable residents is important given the current climate.”
The isolation sites will be staffed by Olmsted County employees.
“We wouldn't be able to provide safety for people who are experiencing COVID that need that isolation space that wouldn't otherwise have it. So I really think this is a community problem and we came up with a community solution," Dunn adds.