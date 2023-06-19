Olmsted County to vote on an agreement with Family Promise Rochester to run homeless facility

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment board will be voting on June 20th on a 6-month agreement to have Family Promise Rochester run a new homeless facility in southeast Rochester.
Family Promise Rochester has seen an increase in the number of families on their waitlist almost doubled since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 12-13 families to nearly 30.
Family Promise Rochester’s executive director Erin Sinnwell says, "So we feel like the need is increasing and so we're excited about the potential to run this new shelter and we would be able to help more families."
They help homeless families find what they need through a program with life skills classes, goal setting, and frequent meetings with a case manager. Sinnwell tells us that families take an average of 3 to 4 months to find housing and jobs.
Sinnwell tells us they are always looking for volunteers. To see how you can help check out the Family Promise Rochester website.