Olmsted County to spend $420,000 on wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County is contributing $420,000 toward a $1 million project to improve the wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates in Cascade Township.
The county funding is being made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act, which allows for investments to be made in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects. The Olmsted County money will assist with decommissioning the existing wastewater treatment plant and replacing deteriorating and failing connection lines.
“All Olmsted County residents deserve access to safe and healthy living environments,” says County Board of Commissioners Chair Mark Thein. “This new system helps protect the environment and provides residents of Zumbro Ridge Estates with a reliable and modern sewage treatment system that will serve them for years to come.”
Cascade Township began planning in 2010 for a project that would improve the regulation and charges of its wastewater collection system. The township has now created an ordinance establishing a Subordinate Service District which will provide direct connection to Rochester's Wastewater Treatment Facility.
“Olmsted County is proud to be part of an effort to make positive change in our neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for our residents,” says County Division Administrator of Physical Development Kaye Bieniek.