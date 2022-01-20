 Skip to main content
Olmsted County to focus on racism as a public health issue

Olmsted County launching new program to promote affordable housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A group looking at systemic racism as a public health issue in Olmsted County has come up with 10 areas to focus on.

The Olmsted County Public Health Services Advisory Board and the Olmsted County Human Rights Commission have been jointly studying the issue since August 2020 and a volunteer sub-group has now come up with 10 preliminary focus areas:

Accountability

Advisory boards

Criminal justice

Customer service

Data collection and use

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

Financial stress

Housing/homelessness

Mental health

Substance use

“The continued work on this study could not be possible without the time and energy devoted by the volunteer sub-group from the Public Health Services Advisory Board and the Human Rights Commission,” says Olmsted County Deputy County Administrator Travis Gransee.  “A tremendous amount of work has gone into this study, and we appreciate their dedication to addressing this important issue in our community.”

The preliminary recommendations will be shared with community groups for input beginning in February 2022 and then refined over the next several months before final recommendations are presented to the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners later in 2022.

“Olmsted County is a community that values and prioritizes health. The health of the county isn’t just about the exercise we get or the food we eat, it’s also about the opportunities we make available through education, employment, housing, and other avenues for success,” says Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden.  “As a governing body, Olmsted County takes responsibility for raising this issue in an official manner and taking steps to address it. However, the community needs to collectively hold responsibility for community health and for taking action to ensure everyone can thrive.”

