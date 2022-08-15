Olmsted County, the City of Rochester and local organizations team up to address high evictions and homelessness

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council received an update on homelessness, evictions and housing assistance from a county and city coalition known as the Shelter Work Group.
The group includes the city, Olmsted County and several local organizations that help homeless residents, families facing eviction and people in need of housing.
During Monday's update, the group revealed the following:
-Emergency assistance funds for people who are or could experience homelessness are drying up.
-Olmsted County's Housing Stability phone line continues to receive around eight to 10 calls for assistance daily.
-Around 15 to 20 families are evicted each week in the county.
-More families are requesting housing help.
Olmsted County Director Dave Dunn said one area the group is working on is the creation of a centralized assistance network that does not pass off people to other agencies for help but rather directs a resident to the best possible source for assistance.
"Instead of you having you have to make all of those phone calls, being able to help guide people to where there might be an opportunity and to kind of guide people based on their individual situations. So, that alone is just one small change that is coming from this but it is one that has already started," Dunn said.
Mayor Kim Norton suggested a new system should also assign a person experiencing homelessness or is in need of housing to a county, city or agency staff person in order to improve accountability of outcomes.
Ward 5 Councilmember Sean Palmer asked Dunn if the county tracks the progress of residents receiving housing support, like Section 8 housing.
Dunn said the county currently does not have a system in place but that the group has created a 'Move Up' program to help residents move on from government housing.
Dunn also responded to criticism from the council that the county was not doing enough to address the issue.
"When the mayor had those meetings, there was no shelters. So, that is number one. Number two, we have created over 200 units. 200 units of rental assistance and housing for people who are at risk and are experiencing homelessness. You do not see them because they are not in shiny new buildings. We have also created a team at the county level that has been reaching out to hundreds of people. So, to say we have not done any work is not accurate," Dunn said.
Dunn added the the city and county should be proud of the work its accomplished in the last few years.
The next study session meeting is on Aug. 22.