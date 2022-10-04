Olmsted County takes action against social inequities following "Racism Report"

ROCHESTER, Minn.
A study by the Olmsted County Human Rights Commission and the Public Health Services Advisory Board confirmed that racism is a public health issue Tuesday.
Following the release of a "Racism Report," which measures multiple criteria to determine the extend of systemic discrimination, board members voted unanimously to accept recommendations brought forward in the report.
Issues addressed included restrictions and limited access to essential resources like health care, housing, and financial aid to marginalized residents.
The county aims to make living in Olmsted County more equitable, and is now moving forward with plans this fall on how to combat these ongoing problems.
To view the report and learn more about racism as a public health issue, visit the Olmsted County website.