...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near 45
mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much of
the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone
areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of
snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the
strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to 40
below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and
blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning
will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the
dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, significant blowing and
drifting of snow especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Much of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM CST until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow reducing visibility to white
out conditions at times and making travel difficult to nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office stays prepared to respond in inclement weather

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're all trying to stay inside and avoid the frigid weather but how are law enforcement agencies prepared to handle the cold? 

Sgt. Jens Dammen with Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says it all comes down to their personal cold weather gear. 

Proper boots, socks, gloves and scarves are essential when it comes to being out in the Minnesota cold. 

They also make sure they prepare their squad cars with things like extra water, snacks, blankets, and a full tank of gas. 

Sgt. Dammen has been with the sheriff's office over 20 years and says when winter hits he expects cold days like this. 

“We still got a lot of winter left, not saying this is gonna be our only sub zero temperatures, but at least when we get a really cold one like this early in the winter, we have the rest of the winter to look back and say, 'Well, at least it's not as cold as it was in December,’” he says. 

They also partner with other area law enforcement agencies and rely on the rest of their staff to be able to help each other out. 

“Our local fire departments, EMS groups, tow companies, and plow drivers all work together with us to keep us operational and able to respond to calls throughout weekends and days like this.”

