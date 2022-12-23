Olmsted County Sheriff's Office stays prepared to respond in inclement weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're all trying to stay inside and avoid the frigid weather but how are law enforcement agencies prepared to handle the cold?
Sgt. Jens Dammen with Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says it all comes down to their personal cold weather gear.
Proper boots, socks, gloves and scarves are essential when it comes to being out in the Minnesota cold.
They also make sure they prepare their squad cars with things like extra water, snacks, blankets, and a full tank of gas.
Sgt. Dammen has been with the sheriff's office over 20 years and says when winter hits he expects cold days like this.
“We still got a lot of winter left, not saying this is gonna be our only sub zero temperatures, but at least when we get a really cold one like this early in the winter, we have the rest of the winter to look back and say, 'Well, at least it's not as cold as it was in December,’” he says.
They also partner with other area law enforcement agencies and rely on the rest of their staff to be able to help each other out.
“Our local fire departments, EMS groups, tow companies, and plow drivers all work together with us to keep us operational and able to respond to calls throughout weekends and days like this.”