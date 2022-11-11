Olmsted County Sheriff's Office releases satirical recruitment video, Uffdah!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is hiring and they're using a unique recruiting video to entice potential applicants.
The fun video makes light of some of the clichés here in the Midwest from they way we talk to some of our favorite dishes. Uffda!!!
During the video Sgt. Kelly "Big K" Lee lets viewers know why the department is a great place to work saying, "And best of all after working in the cold we're going to give you a nice big dish of tater tot hotdish!"
The video is a play off a recruitment video from the Fort Worth Police Department.
Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the department will take any opportunity to show a different side of law enforcement while also highlighting the need for applicants across all agencies.
Torgerson said, "We're always looking for good people and we'll continue to do that. Every law enforcement agency around the area, including Rochester PD,
and state patrol, we're all really looking. The pool of recruits is a lot smaller than it was 5 years ago so we're going to do everything we can to try to draw that attention to us and if that means being a little goofy we'll do that too."
Torgerson says with a number of retirements coming up and some deputies deciding the profession isn't for them it's made recruiting even more important.
If you'd like to watch the full video you can find it by clicking here, don't cha know!