Olmsted County Sheriff's Office prepares for recreational marijuana legalization

ROCHESTER, Minn. - August 1st and recreational marijuana being legal in Minnesota is just two weeks away.
As the day inches closer, local law enforcement agencies are still working to prepare officers, deputies, and troopers for the changes.
At the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies have been hard at work getting to know the new laws inside and out.
However, Sheriff Kevin Torgerson still has concerns once those laws go into effect.
There might be some struggles with finding out if someone has more marijuana than what's legal.
The law allows residents to carry two ounces of cannabis in public and two pounds in private.
One of the biggest worries is stopping drivers under the influence of marijuana.
Law enforcement is still working on a roadside test. Olmsted County doesn't have enough drug recognition evaluators to meet the new demand.
Though some confusion may happen with the new laws, Sheriff Torgerson tells me his office will remain strict on marijuana DWIs.
"Are we going to give people a grace period? Probably not," he said. "Why should we? If they're driving impaired, that's a risk to our society. I wouldn't expect people to get a break if they expect one."
The sheriff also asks residents to report any drivers they suspect could be driving under the influence.
Signs of driving while impaired include going unusually fast or slow and random lane changes.
The sheriff's office is also reminding cannabis users to keep marijuana-infused products out of the reach of children.
If someone under the age of 21 gets a hold of them, legal action could be taken against you.