Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in need of more corrections officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is in need of more corrections officers.
A detention deputy's primary job is to be a positive influence to detainees and a resource to helping them get back into the community.
In local corrections there tends to be staff that use the position as a gateway to a career in law enforcement, creating a consistent need for positions to be filled.
“For me it's helping people rehabilitate. We're here on their worst days of their life, and we just like to help them be successful,” says Olmsted County Administrative Captain, Samantha Reps.
It is an entry level position, all they ask is that you are at least 18 years old with a high school diploma.
Those in the position are enrolled in a Field Training Officer program.
If you are interested, the application deadline is June 15th. Applications can be found here.