Olmsted County Sheriff's Office explains ramifications for hitting someone after Sunday's Academy Awards

KIMT NEWS 3. - It's the moment many people are talking about from the Academy Awards. During Sunday night's award show, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife's hair loss.
According to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Captain Jim Schueller Smith could face charges for what he did during the Oscars.
If the incident happened here in Minnesota Smith could be charged with fifth degree assault. For a more serious charge there would have had to have been some type of demonstrable harm.
Schueller tells KIMT News if he feels an accident like this serves to normalize violent behavior.
"Maybe a very small percentage would look at that and say that's ok because Will Smith did it but I think generally the public looks at it and says that's wrong and not acceptable in today's society. A very small percentage might feel empowered by it but again I think society knows it went a little too far."
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences started a formal review around the incident and will explore further actions against Will Smith.
According to the LAPD Rock will not be pressing charges against Smith. Rock has also declined to file a police report.