Olmsted County Sheriff's active shooter plan, 233 mass shootings so far in 2022

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - In light of recent mass shootings, law enforcement are continuing to do everything they can to keep community safe.
There have been 233 mass shootings so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has a plan in place for buildings in emergencies such as an active shooter.
This plan is communicated with staff, and electronic and physical security measures are tested on a monthly basis.
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Captain James Schueller, says “We train for that day, we train for it hoping to never have to use those skills. It just seems with the number of stories coming out lately, it just reminds us that that day may be here and we have to rely on that training to keep our community safe.”
He says local law enforcement has been doing joint training for many years.
“Knowing that that probably involves putting ourselves in harms way in order to help out the community, and we take that very, very seriously. It's that worst case scenario you can think about as an officer, but also knowing that that's part of the job that we do,” he adds.
Olmsted County continually evaluates and makes improvements to safety measures, working with area agencies including Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Minnesota State Patrol.