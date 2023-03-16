Olmsted County Sheriff opposes proposed gun storage bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is speaking out against a proposed gun storage bill.
Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the legislation would unfairly impact responsible gun owners and even potentially put them in danger.
The bill, which is being introduced in both the Minnesota House and Senate, is drawing push back from a number of southeast Minnesota sheriffs.
Under the legislation an owner would need to store their firearms in a locked device, separate from the ammunition for the weapon.
However, Sheriff Torgerson says, in the event of a break-in or other dangerous situation, that means the gun owner would have to waste valuable time unlocking the firearm and ammunition in two different locations before being able to defend themselves.
He says there are other gun legislation proposals, like the red flag measure, that don't infringe on responsible gun owner rights.
"We're trying to talk to legislators who are offering those things and working with them on that," he explained. "Not (to) infringe on people who do have that right, the second amendment right, and we're trying to balance between what will help keep our community safe as well as still respect the rights of people that legally do the right thing,"
There would be criminal penalties ranging from a misdemeanor to felony charge if gun owners violate the proposed firearm storage legislation.
The Minnesota Sheriff's Association Board says the bill is a clear overreach of government.