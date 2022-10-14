Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson asking lawmakers to make overdose reporting mandatory

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said he is calling on lawmakers to draw up a new bill that would make fatal and non fatal overdose reporting mandatory.
Torgerson said there were 30 overdose deaths in the first half of 2022, compared to 47 in 2021.
"We are simply looking to do an investigation and figure out where these drugs came from and who that responsible party or organization is to try to hold them accountable for bringing these horrible drugs into our community. That is what we are going after. That is what we want to see," Torgerson said.
The sheriff's call for legislative action comes as law enforcement has seized large amounts of narcotics, which includes fentanyl.
Other states, like Rhode Island, have a similar law, which requires health care officials to report the cases to law enforcement.
In Minnesota, the Healthcare Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) current restricts what can be reported to police.
"We fully respect HIPAA. We have all kind of situations where we have to go through and take the extra steps of potentially a search warrant or something like that to get a court order for the hospital to release certain information from people who have been injured, people who have been assaulted, people have been in car crashes and maybe if it is a DUI, a drunk driving crash and someone is severely injured or killed. We have to go through those kind of steps but we are already involved there. What is happening is people are going to the hospital. Overdoses are happening. People are dying of overdoses and we do not know about it," Torgerson said.
Data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows overdose deaths from opioids alone has increased since 2000.
In 2002, only 3 people died of opioids in the county, compared to 16 in 2020.