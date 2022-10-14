Olmsted County Sheriff issues warning about 'scam' calls from law enforcement number

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County residents are being warned about a phony call that appears to be coming from law enforcement.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says numerous complaints have been made about phone calls that show up on caller ID as coming from 507-328-6800, the number for the county’s Non-Emergency Dispatch Center. The caller says the person being called has outstanding warrants and needs to pay immediately or be arrested.
The Sheriff’s Office says that kind of call, coming from any number, is a fraud and they will never threaten someone with arrest if they pay something. The Sheriff’s Office has issued the following statement:
“It is unfortunate that these scammers are spoofing the real Non-Emergency Dispatch number to show up on a person’s callers ID but be assured- THIS IS A SCAM CALL. Do not give the caller any personal information and do not send any type of payment.”
“As always, be wary and use caution when dealing with these type of calls. Law Enforcement does not make calls like this. Protect your personal information and do not send payment to anyone you do not know, regardless of what tactics they may use.”