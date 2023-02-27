 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Possible Refreeze of Wet Roads Overnight...

Roads that remain wet or have standing water on them from
Monday's rainfall may turn icy overnight as temperatures slowly
fall below freezing. These issues will be most prevalent on
secondary and untreated roadways that have poor drainage. Be alert
for these icy locations if driving and be prepared to slow down.

Olmsted County Sees Very Wet Winter

  • Updated
  • 0

The Minnesota DNR says Olmsted County had its wettest winter on record.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.-The Minnesota DNR said Olmsted County had its wettest meteorological winter on record. Pete Boulay, a climatologist for the Minnesota DNR, said Olmsted County has received almost 6.5 inches of precipitation this winter. He said the ground isn't very frozen, so there's potential for the water to soak deeper, meaning there could be more moisture in the ground for farmers during spring planting. He said there are still a lot of unknowns facing farmers.

“Do we have an above normal March for rainfall and snow or below normal? Do we have a wet March? A dry March? Are we gonna have a-a warm March? Is it gonna be really cold? Are we gonna delay the-the melting of the snow? Lot can happen, and we just don’t know everything that’s gonna happen between now and when the snow leaves the landscape," Boulay said.

He also said that if it keeps up at this rate, farmers might have to worry about having too much moisture in the ground, but he says we'll have to wait and see. The winter's precipitation totals so far beat out the previous record of 6.3 inches from the 2018 to 2019 winter. The Minnesota DNR uses data collected over the past 100 years.

