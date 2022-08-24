Olmsted County sees increased demand for rental assistance as rent rates continue to climb

ROCHESTER, Minn. - U.S. rents hit a record high in July for the 17th month in a row, putting ever more pressure on renters.
The national average rent hit a new record high of $1,879 dollars a month in July, up more than 12 percent from a year ago.
Olmsted County says the demand for rental assistance is up significantly from last year when the eviction moratorium was still in place, and the need for help is not slowing down.
Housing director, Dave Dunn says Olmsted County has around $300,000 in emergency assistance funds each year and that money for this year was handed out in the first 6 months of 2022.
“We're seeing more and more people who just can't keep up because everything is more and more expensive whether it's rent, gas, or food prices. When people are living on a tight margin to begin with, that little bit just makes all the difference in the world,” says Dunn.
His advice for renters is to be proactive. If you are struggling to make a payment, let your property manager know and pay as much as you can.
“A lot of times landlords and property managers will (work with you) because the last thing that anybody wants is an eviction. An eviction is incredibly damaging to an individual. It's a mark on your credit,” explains Dunn.
Olmsted County is working to minimize the number of evictions. In June, evictions filed through Olmsted County court were up to $154,000 of total past due rent.
The Olmsted County Board has approved additional emergency funds and is working to address the need for more rental assistance.
For rent assistance, you can call the Olmsted County Housing Stability line at 507-328-7175 or apply for emergency assistance here.