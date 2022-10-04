Olmsted County says fewer people are getting booster vaccine against COVID-19

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County Public Health says fewer people are getting their bivalent COVID-19 booster than other doses in the past.
The bivalent series has some of the original virus strain as well as omicron variants 4 and 5. Health officials are hoping it will have better protection against the virus.
5.9 percent of Olmsted County residents 12 years and older are completely up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines. This means they completed the original series, and have had a bivalent booster.
Statewide, 4.5 percent of people 12 years and older are up to date. Experts at Olmsted County Public Health say it's even more important to get vaccinated as we head into the coming months.
“We would really encourage people to get the bivalent vaccine as winter months are upon us, and we start doing more in house gatherings, more gatherings perhaps,” says
Leah Espinda-Brandt, Disease Control and Prevention Nurse Manager, Olmsted County Public Health.
“We really encourage families to look at their vaccination status for all family members as we said events are happening, more indoor things, more event, and we don't have as many healthy behaviors as we've been using in the last few years,” she adds.
Pharmacies are continung to provide bivalent and influenza vaccine.
Olmsted County is hoping to get as many people as they possibly can vaccinated.
You need proof of full series before eligible for booster. Experts are recommending indivuals get vaccinated for both flu and COVID-19 before the end of October.