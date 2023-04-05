Olmsted County says everyone has a part in preventing child abuse

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County is asking everyone in April to make their community a better place for children and families.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“Everyone has a role to play in the prevention of child abuse in our community,” says Olmsted County Director of Child and Family Services Amy Rauchwarter. “I encourage everyone to find ways to support families in your life as a natural way to build safety networks that can help them through challenging times.”
Researchers say when families possess “protective factors,” Like knowledge of parenting, knowledge of child development, parental resilience, social connections, and concrete supports, the risk for neglect and abuse diminish and optimal outcomes for children, youth, and families are promoted.
"While April is a month set aside to raise awareness about Child Abuse prevention efforts, creating a safe and loving environment for our kids to grow up in is something we can all contribute to year-round. We encourage everyone to take time this month to learn more about the various resources and support available to families in our community,” says Olmsted County Division Administrator of Health, Housing, and Human Services James Johnson.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Children's Bureau, Office on Child Abuse and Neglect, together with Child Welfare Information Gateway, and the FRIENDS National Resource Center for Community-Based Child Abuse Prevention developed the 2023/2024 Prevention Resource Guide. The guide provides more information about protective factors and highlights examples of innovative prevention approaches being implemented by communities across the country.
