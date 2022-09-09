Olmsted County, Rochester want residents ready to vote in November

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are encouraging people to prepare to cast their ballot on November 8.
There are a variety of ways to register and to vote.
Register to vote or update your voter registration
In-person or mail
Submit a Voter Registration Application to the Olmsted County Elections Office in person or by mail.
Olmsted County Elections Office
2122 Campus Dr. SE, Suite 300
Rochester, MN 55904
Online
Register to vote on the Minnesota Secretary of State website. You will need a Minnesota driver’s license or ID card number or the last four digits of your social security number.
Register at the polls
Preregistration closes 20 days before each election. If you haven't preregistered, you can register when you vote, either at your polling place on Election Day or when voting early. You need to provide acceptable proof of residence when registering when you vote. More information on what is needed to register at the polls is on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
Sample ballot and candidate information
Voters can download their sample ballot on the Minnesota Secretary of State website. Candidates and questions on the ballot will be listed.
Make a plan to vote
Absentee voting in-person
Olmsted County Elections Office:
September 23 – October 31, 2022
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Absentee in-person direct balloting
Olmsted County Elections Office and Olmsted County Government Center – 151 4th Street SE, Rochester:
November 1 – November 4, 2022, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
November 5, 2022, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
November 7, 2022, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Absentee by mail
To vote by mail, please apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to you. Ballots will be sent beginning September 23, 2022. Absentee ballots must be dropped off at the Olmsted County Elections Office or Olmsted County Government Center by 3 p.m. on November 8. Mailed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 8.
In-person on Election Day
You can find your polling location on the Minnesota Secretary of State website. You can also use the Election District Finder tool to determine your election district, who represents you, and candidate information.