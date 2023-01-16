 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

...Areas of Dense Fog Developing...

With the very moist conditions and light winds...dense fog is
developing across parts of northeast Iowa. Additional development
is expected for parts of southeast Minnesota . This fog will
reduce visibilities to less than a quarter mile.

Exercise caution traveling through tonight. Slow down.  Use low
beams and allow stopping distance between yourself and the vehicle
ahead of you. The fog will improve later tonight when the winds
pick up from the northwest.

Olmsted County residents can now sign up for volunteer help filing their income taxes

  • Updated
  • 0
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) in Olmsted County is now accepting appointments.

The agency says it helps nearly 2,000 households file income taxes every year.

“It’s a need that few people recognize as a need. People come to us with language barriers, cultural barriers, and a real lack of knowledge when it comes to properly filing their taxes. We take those barriers away, ensure that people are in compliance with the IRS, and we help people to get the tax returns they really need in their financial circumstances,” says David Oeth, VITA Coordinator here in Rochester.  “I had one woman call us two days before her lights were about to get shut off. She had been in the hospital for months, and we were able to help her to get her tax return in time to ensure that her lights didn’t get shut off. It felt so good to know that we alleviated so much stress during an already stressful time. This year, we expect cases like this to be even more frequent.”

Olmsted County residents may call 1-800-543-7709 to schedule a tax appointment, which will take place between February 1 and April 18.  Locations for appointments include The Salvation Army, 125Live, the Hawthorne Education Center, the Mantorville Senior Center, and the Stewartville Center for Active Adults.

