Olmsted County residents can now sign up for volunteer help filing their income taxes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) in Olmsted County is now accepting appointments.
The agency says it helps nearly 2,000 households file income taxes every year.
“It’s a need that few people recognize as a need. People come to us with language barriers, cultural barriers, and a real lack of knowledge when it comes to properly filing their taxes. We take those barriers away, ensure that people are in compliance with the IRS, and we help people to get the tax returns they really need in their financial circumstances,” says David Oeth, VITA Coordinator here in Rochester. “I had one woman call us two days before her lights were about to get shut off. She had been in the hospital for months, and we were able to help her to get her tax return in time to ensure that her lights didn’t get shut off. It felt so good to know that we alleviated so much stress during an already stressful time. This year, we expect cases like this to be even more frequent.”
Olmsted County residents may call 1-800-543-7709 to schedule a tax appointment, which will take place between February 1 and April 18. Locations for appointments include The Salvation Army, 125Live, the Hawthorne Education Center, the Mantorville Senior Center, and the Stewartville Center for Active Adults.