Olmsted County residents can get a gander at the new GLUP

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The public can now check out the latest draft of the Olmsted County General Land Use Plan (GLUP) online.
The county updates the GLUP every five years to reflect changes in population, employment, land use projections, assumptions, and policy. County officials say this latest update looks out until at least 2045.
“The Olmsted County General Land Use Plan is the primary set of land use policies that define our vision of how, when, and where growth, redevelopment, and preservation should occur throughout the county,” says Olmsted County Planning Director Ben Griffith. “Successful implementation of this plan results in the wise use of land and resources available to the community. We invite the public to learn more about this process by reviewing these materials and sharing input.”
A public information session about the GLUP will happen on June 16 at the Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Olmsted County Government Center. There will also be a virtual option to attend the meeting and submit comments or questions. Residents can also ask questions and provide feedback on the Olmsted County General Land Use Plan online via the GLUP webpage.