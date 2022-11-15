 Skip to main content
.Light snowfall continues to fall over parts of the area, but has
shifted mostly into north central into eastern Iowa. Additional
accumulations of an inch or less are possible, including the
potential for scattered slick road conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west
of the Interstate 35 corridor.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Olmsted County releases 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment

  • Updated
Olmsted County Public Health Services

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) for Olmsted County is now available for residents.

The county says the CHNA shares comprehensive data and information about the health and well-being of Olmsted County residents and has identified three priority issues that significantly impact health: mental health, drug use, and access to care.

"Nearly every Olmsted County resident is touched by one or more of these issues with our vulnerable populations often bearing a disproportionate burden. We are looking forward to collaborating with our partners to address these health issues,” says Olmsted County Public Health Services Director Denise Daniels.

This is the fourth CHNA since 2013 from a collaborative effort between OCPHS, Mayo Clinic, and Olmsted Medical Center (OMC).

"The 2022 CHNA is the first time an interactive online platform is being used to share the data. We are thrilled to share this innovation with our community," says OMC President Dr. James Hoffman.

"We extend our thanks to the many community organizations and community members that contributed to this effort and who provide valuable services every day to help keep our community healthy,” says Mayo Clinic Executive Dean of Practice Dr. Amy Williams.

To view the 2022 CHNA, click here.