Olmsted County releases 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) for Olmsted County is now available for residents.
The county says the CHNA shares comprehensive data and information about the health and well-being of Olmsted County residents and has identified three priority issues that significantly impact health: mental health, drug use, and access to care.
"Nearly every Olmsted County resident is touched by one or more of these issues with our vulnerable populations often bearing a disproportionate burden. We are looking forward to collaborating with our partners to address these health issues,” says Olmsted County Public Health Services Director Denise Daniels.
This is the fourth CHNA since 2013 from a collaborative effort between OCPHS, Mayo Clinic, and Olmsted Medical Center (OMC).
"The 2022 CHNA is the first time an interactive online platform is being used to share the data. We are thrilled to share this innovation with our community," says OMC President Dr. James Hoffman.
"We extend our thanks to the many community organizations and community members that contributed to this effort and who provide valuable services every day to help keep our community healthy,” says Mayo Clinic Executive Dean of Practice Dr. Amy Williams.
To view the 2022 CHNA, click here.