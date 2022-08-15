Olmsted County records highest voter turnout for a primary in 16 years

OLMSTED COUNTY-New data from Olmsted County shows the highest number of recorded votes during an election primary in nearly 16 years.
Olmsted County has around 102,000 registered voters, with more than 34,000 voting in the 2022 primary, which is around 34% of registered voters.
That number is around 10,000 votes higher than the 2020 primary.
Olmsted County's Associate Director of Property Records and Licensing Katie Smith said several factors played into the high turnout numbers.
"There is the national population growth, there were a couple of different school districts that had referendum questions, that special general election for Congressional District One on that ballot. So, we were expecting a little bit of an increase for those reasons and then Olmsted County always has great voter turnout and we are gearing up now for November. Historically, we see really high turnout for our November general elections," Smith said.
Minnesota's Secretary of State office said it does not yet know the state's turnout numbers but will begin canvassing the election on Aug. 16.
Smith said the county is always accepting volunteers for elections and said you can call 507-328-7650 for more information.