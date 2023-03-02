Olmsted County recognizes Social Work Month to help break barriers to vital resources

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - March is Social Work Month, a time to celebrate the value of social workers in our community and pay respect to them for the remarkable change they effect in our community.
Social work breaks barriers to resources and services that many struggling to make ends meet need accessibility to.
Olmsted County social workers are highly valued by community members and family members struggling with issues like homelessness, food insecurity, substance abuse, and financial distress.
Many have difficulty navigating the resources and services that are available on their own and are prone to "falling through the cracks," according to Mary O'Neil, program manager of the Olmsted County Housing Stability Team.
"There continues to be a real need out there for that housing navigation and just helping people stay housed when they do have housing," O'Neil said.
"We're trying to get a better understanding up front before they get to that eviction clinic and how can we get ahead of it, so that at the back end they don't have an eviction on their record - which just makes housing more difficult to obtain."
Homelessness is a major concern in Olmsted County that is actively being addressed. O'Neil shared that it doesn't just affect adults, but families as a whole.
In recognition of this, children in situations of homelessness will be getting more attention as the county partners with schools to better address these issues.
To see the official Olmsted County announcement, click here.